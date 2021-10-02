Tourism Department organises cleanliness drives

The main function in this regard was held at Chinar Bagh, Srinagar where Secretary, Tourism and Culture, SarmadHafeez flagged off a cleanliness drive by students drawn from different parts of the city and volunteers of Bharat Scouts & Guides.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo and other senior officers of the Department besides students participated in the cleanliness programme.

On the occasion, a large quantity of polythene bags, plastic bottles, wrappers and packaging material was collected and handed over for proper disposal.

While interacting with students, Secretary Tourism asked students to be the ambassadors of Clean India Programme and encourage their friends and youth of their respective areas to keep their surroundings neat and clean to maintain general hygiene of their localities.

He impressed upon the students to undertake cleanliness of their respective areas voluntarily to promote a healthy and clean environment and society.

As part of AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, a shikara rally was organized by the Department at Dal lake.

The shikara rally was flagged off by Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo. Senior officers of the Department besides many stakeholders were present on the occasion.