Tourists, locals in Dal lake evacuated to safer locations due to gusty winds

Srinagar, May 17: Tourists and locals are being taken to safer locations in Dal Lake amid ongoing gusty winds in Srinagar district, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the evacuation is being done in a bid to avoid any exigency.
"We have taken most of them to safer locations however there are still some and are rescue is on to evacuate them also", the official said.
Notably, besides Srinagar gusty winds have also been reported from several north Kashmir districts. No damage has been however reported from anywhere so far.