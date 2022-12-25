Traders decry lack of evening public transport facilities in Srinagar

Farhan Kitab, head of the Kashmir Retailers Association, said the lack of transport in evenings has affected business badly. “During winter when the working hours are already less, the lack of transport has further cut it down by forcing traders to close shops earlier,” he said.

“We have salesmen, other employees, and even owners of business units who don’t own their personal vehicles. When there is lack of public transport, everyone is in hurry to catch cab or bus rather than keeping their business units open. This issue is not only affecting passengers now but has also added to our problem by decreasing footfall of customers during evening hours,” Kitab said.