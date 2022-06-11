Traders extend support for development of Shaher-e-Khaas

On the occasion, delegations of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Association and civil society members called on the DC and apprised him about the developmental concerns. They also put forth demands with regard to launching of E-Rickshaw services in all internal routes of the Shaher-e-Khaas to Lal Chowk and Batamaloo to overcome the traffic congestion and ensuring adequate public transport service to public, starting of Sunday market in Eidgah area, installation and repairing of Street lights, construction of public convenience at prominent places in Shaher-e-Khaas, construction/renovation of 2nd story of SDA Shopping Complex, allocation of space for car parking in important areas in Shaher-e-Khaas.

President Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Bashir Ahmad Kenu and the core body of SKT assured the authorities of all support for development and beautification of Shaher-e-Khaas.