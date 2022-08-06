Traffic advisory for city-centre areas

“The 8th Muharram-ul- Harram (7th August - 2022) procession has been disallowed by the orders of District Magistrate Srinagar. Multiple cut off’s would be established across Srinagar City to discourage the movement of people towards City Centre. In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, traffic advisory is issued,” said Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic (City) Srinagar.

“There will be no movement of traffic on M.A Road and R.R Road. However, medical emergencies will be allowed via Residency Road- Hari Singh High Street towards Jehangir Chowk. All vehicles coming from South Kashmir will be diverted at Pantha Chowk / Peaks crossing via Byepass.