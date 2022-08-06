Traffic advisory for city-centre areas

Srinagar, Aug 6: Traffic Police today issued advisory for movement of vehicles in various routes in the summer capital in view of restrictions on Muharram processions.
“The 8th Muharram-ul- Harram (7th August - 2022) procession has been disallowed by the orders of District Magistrate Srinagar. Multiple cut off’s would be established across Srinagar City to discourage the movement of people towards City Centre. In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, traffic advisory is issued,” said Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic (City) Srinagar.
“There will be no movement of traffic on M.A Road and R.R Road. However, medical emergencies will be allowed via Residency Road- Hari Singh High Street towards Jehangir Chowk. All vehicles coming from South Kashmir will be diverted at Pantha Chowk / Peaks crossing via Byepass.
Similarly, vehicles coming from North Kashmir will be diverted at Parimpora towards Byepass,” the advisory states.
“Motorists are advised to avoid movement on the road stretch from Karan Nagar – Jehangir Chowk - M.A Road – Dalgate – Badyari stretch.
General Public is requested to kindly avoid unnecessary movement in Srinagar City tomorrow to avoid any inconvenience,” it added.