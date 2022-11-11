Traffic advisory issued for Apni Party rally at Sonwar today

In the advisory, SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the rally bound vehicles travelling from South Kashmir (Anantnag, Pulwama, Awantipora, Shopian) shall adopt Panthachowk - Athwajan - Batwara Route for reaching the venue. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Kendriya Vidyaliya Shivpora Srinagar (parking inside Kendriya Vidyalaya).

Other private and commercial vehicles, travelling towards Srinagar shall preferably adopt Pantachowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar route.