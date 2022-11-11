Traffic advisory issued for Apni Party rally at Sonwar today

Srinagar, Nov 11: In view of the rally being organised by Apni Party at S.K Stadium Sonwar on Sunday, Traffic Police issued advisory urging participants are to adopt traffic diversions in view of large number of vehicles expected to enter Srinagar City from various routes towards the venue
In the advisory, SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said the rally bound vehicles travelling from South Kashmir (Anantnag, Pulwama, Awantipora, Shopian) shall adopt Panthachowk - Athwajan - Batwara Route for reaching the venue. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Kendriya Vidyaliya Shivpora Srinagar (parking inside Kendriya Vidyalaya).
Other private and commercial vehicles, travelling towards Srinagar shall preferably adopt Pantachowk-Nowgam-Sanatnagar route.
The SSP said the rally bound vehicles from Budgam shall adopt Hyderpora - Rambagh - Tulsibagh - Pr.Convent route. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Presentation Convent School.
Parking arrangements are at Gindun Park Rajbagh, Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh, Horticulture Department Rajbagh and along Jehlum Bund Rajbagh.
He said the rally bound vehicles from North Kashmir shall adopt HMT- Bemina Bypass - Tengpora - Hyderpora - Rambagh - Tulsibagh - Pr. Convent route. Cut off for such vehicles will be at Presentation Convent School. Parking at Gindun Park/Institute of Hotel Management/Horticulture Department Rajbagh and along Jehlum Bund Rajbagh.
“Rally bound vehicles from Srinagar shall utilise the designated parking lots at Astro Turf, TRC parking and Indoor Stadium Poloview. Rally bound vehicles from Bandipora/Ganderbal shall adopt foreshore road. The cut off for such vehicles shall be at Lalit Crossing. Parking at Zabarwan Park and Private parking near Lalit Ghat. All the rally bound vehicles are advised to adopt the same route for the return journey to reach their respective destinations. General Public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel towards Lalchowk, Dalgate, Rajbagh and Sonwar on 12th Nov from 9:00 A.M till 05:00 P.M.