Traffic advisory issued for smooth conduct of Walkhaton today

“In connection with Celebration of Wildlife Week-2023, Department of Wildlife Protection is going to organise “Walkathon” on Saturday 7th October 2023 on the route from Lake View Police Golf Course (LVPGC) Boulevard Road to LCMA Parking Nishat, in which large number of people from all walks of life are expected to participate. In order to facilitate smooth movement of participants on the Boulevard Road Srinagar from Lalit Ghat to LCMA Parking Nishat, the road will remain closed for general traffic in the morning from 07:00 AM till 09:00 AM on Saturday 7th October 2023,” SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said in the advisory.

It said in order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the following traffic advisory is issued. “All traffic movement on the Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat till Nishat Crossing will be discouraged. Motorists coming from Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat side are advised to adopt Foreshore-Hazratbal Road & vice versa to reach their respective destinations. People are requested to avoid unnecessary movement on the Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat till Nishat Crossing particularly from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM in the morning,” it stated. “Emergencies shall be allowed to take the shortest route. In case any assistance is required, citizens are requested to contact Traffic Police at the Traffic Police Control Room No 103,” it added.