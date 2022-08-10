Traffic advisory issued to facilitate Muharram processions today

Srinagar, Aug 10: Traffic Police today issued advisory for commuters to facilitate processions on 12th Muharram on Thursday on roads leading to the summer capital from north Kashmir.
“The 12th Muharram (11th August-2022) procession is to be taken out from Dangerpora upto Shahtulpora (Sumbal Sonawari area District Bandipora) which effects the traffic movement on Srinagar-Bandipora road from 02:00 PM till 06:30 PM. In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the following traffic advisory is issued,” SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah in a statement.
Traffic moving on Shalteng-Sumbal road shall be diverted towards Narbal at Shalteng (HMT crossing). Motorists are advised to avoid movement on this road particularly from Dangerpora upto Shahtulpora during the procession. Motorists are advised to adopt the following routes for going to Sumbal from Srinagar or vice versa: Shalteng-Narbal-Mirgund-Parihaspora (SSM College)-Tirgam-Shadipora Road, Shalteng-Narbal-Singhpora-Nowgam-Sumbal Road, Diversion shall remain in force from 2:00 PM till 06:30 PM on 11th August-2022,” the statement added.