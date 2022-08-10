Traffic advisory issued to facilitate Muharram processions today

Traffic moving on Shalteng-Sumbal road shall be diverted towards Narbal at Shalteng (HMT crossing). Motorists are advised to avoid movement on this road particularly from Dangerpora upto Shahtulpora during the procession. Motorists are advised to adopt the following routes for going to Sumbal from Srinagar or vice versa: Shalteng-Narbal-Mirgund-Parihaspora (SSM College)-Tirgam-Shadipora Road, Shalteng-Narbal-Singhpora-Nowgam-Sumbal Road, Diversion shall remain in force from 2:00 PM till 06:30 PM on 11th August-2022,” the statement added.