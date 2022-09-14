Traffic awareness programme held at BEI

Senior Superintendent Police City Traffic, Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, was the Guest-in-chief on the occasion. He was accompanied by Dy SP Imtiyaz Ahmad of the City Traffic police department. Addressing the young students, the officers explained about the need of awareness among the students and role they can play in reducing the number of accidents caused on roads.

“The programme concentrated on the errors which the vehicle driver and pillion riders make highlighting the reasons to avoid risky driving,” the organisers said. Muzaffar A. Shah stressed that charity begins from home and that the parents who often come to pick up their wards in two-wheeler or four wheelers should follow the road safety rules.