Traffic awareness programme held at BEI

Srinagar, Sep 14: In its effort to create awareness about traffic safety in wake of increase in road accidents, Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) in collaboration with Traffic Police City Srinagar organised a Traffic Awareness camp today at its Lal Bazar Campus under the theme “EK EHSAAS”.
Senior Superintendent Police City Traffic, Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, was the Guest-in-chief on the occasion. He was accompanied by Dy SP Imtiyaz Ahmad of the City Traffic police department. Addressing the young students, the officers explained about the need of awareness among the students and role they can play in reducing the number of accidents caused on roads.
“The programme concentrated on the errors which the vehicle driver and pillion riders make highlighting the reasons to avoid risky driving,” the organisers said. Muzaffar A. Shah stressed that charity begins from home and that the parents who often come to pick up their wards in two-wheeler or four wheelers should follow the road safety rules.
An interactive session was held in which students got the opportunity to learn many set of rules that are mandatory for driving including a question answer session by Dy SP Imitiaz Ahmad.
“I thank Traffic Police Department for the collaboration and creating awareness among the students and hope that the similar programmes will be held in other institutions for a greater impact. It was overwhelming to know that city traffic department is working fast to streamline the traffic movement near bottlenecks especially Boulevard and Nishat. My special thanks to the beloved students for participating in the program and kudos to the staff of the excellent management,” said Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, chairman Bilaliya Educational Institute.