Traffic department formulates route, parking plan

“A mammoth gathering of devotees is expected to converge at AsariShariefHazratbal on the eve of celebrations of UrsEid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on 18th and 19th of October 2021 and following Friday on 22th of October-2021. Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Valley and outside carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal. Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir valley including central districts for 18th, 19th & 22nd October-2021,” Traffic department said in its advisory.

It said to have smooth movement of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public:

NORTH KASHMIR: Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shaltang shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine. Shaltang – Parimpora - Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh –Sekidafar – Eidgah – Alimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) - BotshahMohallah – Kanitar - University Parking (Saderbal Side)

SOUTH KASHMIR: Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-

Panthachowk - Stone Quarry(Athawajan)–Batwara–Sonwar Bazar-Ram MunshiBagh- Gupkar- Grand Palace - ZetiyarGhat– Nishat-Foreshore Road– Habbak Crossing– University Parking Naseembagh Side.

CENTRAL KASHMIR: FROM BUDGAM: Vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-

Hyderpora – Tangpora – Bemina Bye Pass – Bemina Crossing – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge - Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Alimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) - BotshahMohallah – Kanitar - Parking.

FROM LALCHOWK:- Lal Chowk - SRTC Crossing - Ikhwan Chowk - Khanyar Chowk- BhoriKadal - RajouriKadal - Gojwari Chowk - Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) - BotshahMohallah – Kanitar - Parking.

FROM GANDERBAL:-Nagbal – Zakoora – Habbak – Naseembagh Parking

RETURN ROUTES:

NORTH KASHMIR: North bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

University Parking (Saderbal Side) - Aishahibgh Crossing –Rainawari – Khanyar - Nowpora – Dalgate – M.A Road – Budshah Bridge – Jehangir Chowk Flyover – Batmaloo –Mominabadtengpora- BeminaByepass – Parimpora - Shaltang – and onwards.

SOUTH KASHMIR: South Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:- Naseembagh Parking – Habbak Crossing – Foreshore Road –Nishat – ZethiyarGhat – Gupkar – Ram Munshibagh – Sonwar Bazar – Panthachowk – Onwards.

CENTRAL KASHMIR: Vehicles bound for Central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:-

FROM BUDGAM:- Nit – Aishahibagh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora –Dalgate – Golf Crossing – Radio Kashmir – Abdullah Bridge – Hatric – Convent Crossing – P/S Rajbagh – Jawharnagar Chowk –Jawharnagar Bund – Rambagh – Barzullah Bridge – Sadder – Hyderpora – onwards.

FROM GANDERBAL:-Naseembagh Parking – Habbak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards.

III. FromLalchowk:-

Nit Parking – Aishahibagh Crossing – Rainwari – Khanyar -Nowpora Bridge – Khayam Chowk – Dalgate – M.A ROAD – Lalchowk.

PARKING PLAN : Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the

Hazratbal Side: For vehicles from North bound/Central Kashmir Vehicles: Inside University campus through Sir Syed Gate (Saderbal Side)

For vehicles from south Kashmir including Ganderbal: Inside NaseemBagh University Campus trough Budshah Gate (Habbak Side).

NIT Parking

For vehicle generated locally from Rainawari to Hazratbal Shrine.