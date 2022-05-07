Traffic diversions pester commuters in Srinagar

Traffic diversion at busy MA Road near Polo Ground poses risk of accidents. Commuters traveling from Downtown towards the city centre areas said the diversion has become accident-probe due to continuous traffic flow from Dalgate towards Lal Chowk.

“It is illogical to keep traffic lights off and one side closed at main junction at MA Road and divert traffic from turn around near Hotel Broadway. This poses risk of accidents,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter.