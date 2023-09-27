Traffic diversions pester commuters in Srinagar

Many students and office goers across the city said that multiple traffic diversions in the city centre are hampering their movement to the city’s main roads like MA Road, which is creating a problem for them.

“Since the beginning of Smart City projects, traffic diversion issue has become very problematic. We are stuck for hours in traffic, especially during the peak hours in morning and evening,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter.

The public transport cab operators also said that traffic diversion must be eased to give respite to them.