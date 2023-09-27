Traffic diversions pester commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 27: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against multiple traffic diversions in city centre areas saying it leads to massive traffic jams during peak hours.
Many students and office goers across the city said that multiple traffic diversions in the city centre are hampering their movement to the city’s main roads like MA Road, which is creating a problem for them.
“Since the beginning of Smart City projects, traffic diversion issue has become very problematic. We are stuck for hours in traffic, especially during the peak hours in morning and evening,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter.
The public transport cab operators also said that traffic diversion must be eased to give respite to them.
“This issue has created inconvenience for passengers and public transport operators as well. These diversions cause traffic jams on adjacent roads where we operate and affect us as well. When there is traffic gridlock, everyone is affected equally,” said Ashiq Ahamd, a cab operator.
Officials have been saying that the development projects sometimes force them to go for traffic diversion. Officials from the traffic department said that due to the construction of a bridge near Badyari Dalgate, MA Road is witnessing a heavy rush of vehicles, more than its capacity. They said Dalgate-bound vehicles coming from Downtown take the Sangarmall route instead of Badyari Crossing, overburden the already overburdened MA road.
“We are trying to overcome these issues, and sometimes diversions are needed to streamline the issue,” an official said.
SSP Traffic, Srinagar City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that they are streamlining traffic and will update the traffic diversion so that gridlocks are avoided.
“We have already started to ease up these diversions at many places. We want commuters to follow proper traffic mannerism so that traffic jams won’t happen. We are also easing up these diversions along MA Road in phased manner so those commuters get a proper idea about how to commute and avoid unnecessary U-turns that cause problems,” Shah said.