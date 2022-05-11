Traffic jams hit normal life in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 11: With no let-up in traffic jams, commuters are facing a tough time in the summer capital.
Most of the commuters said that traffic mess has become routine in Srinagar in absence of proper traffic management.
Commuters said that Srinagar witnesses a massive traffic flow on working days and weekends. Traffic jams are persistent at busy areas including Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, MA Road, Budshah Chowk, Barzulla, Natipora, Polo View, Residency Road, Munwarabad and Boulevard. Besides traffic jams have become a regular feature at Khayam Chowk, Saida Kadal and Gulabagh.
“Traffic jams are getting worse with each passing day,” said Saqib Ahmad, a local.
The commuters said that absence of traffic cops at important junctions also leads to traffic jams. There are important junctions at Dalgate, Rainawari, Saida Kadal, and Hazratbal without traffic cops.
“Unnecessary traffic diversions also create traffic jams,” said Ashiq Ahmad, a student from Kashmir University.
Commuters said that the defunct Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) across Srinagar hampers traffic flow.
“It has been a long time since the traffic lights are installed, but they are defunct,” said Mudasir Ahmed, a commuter.
SP Traffic (City) Tariq Wani said that they will increase deployment in the coming days to streamline the traffic.
“The Traffic lights are working on the most spots and the configuration of ATCS is almost complete. At spots where there is huge traffic flow, we manage the traffic manually for the convenience of commuters,” Wani said.