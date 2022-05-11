Traffic jams hit normal life in Srinagar

Most of the commuters said that traffic mess has become routine in Srinagar in absence of proper traffic management.

Commuters said that Srinagar witnesses a massive traffic flow on working days and weekends. Traffic jams are persistent at busy areas including Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, MA Road, Budshah Chowk, Barzulla, Natipora, Polo View, Residency Road, Munwarabad and Boulevard. Besides traffic jams have become a regular feature at Khayam Chowk, Saida Kadal and Gulabagh.