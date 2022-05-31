Traffic jams in city centre areas irk commuters

Srinagar, May 31: Commuters faced a tough time today due to traffic jams in city centre areas.
Traffic jams were witnessed on busy city routes including MA Road, Residency Road, Regal Chowk, Dalgate and Sonwar areas.
The problem was compounded due to as school buses and vans were also stranded in traffic jams. “It is nightmare for students to be stranded in traffic jams,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter stuck in traffic jam on MA Road.
“Traffic police has failed to streamline traffic in Srinagar. Frequent traffic jams are taking toll on commuters,” said Ghulam Ahmad a commuter.
A traffic officer said the traffic jam was caused by protests by Kashmir Pandits in various areas of Srinagar against killing of a teacher in south Kashmir.
Commuters said that vendors on roadsides also cause traffic jams. “Authorities should reign in these vendors and asked them to stop occupying roads,” they said.
Traffic jams are also caused by defunct traffic light system across the summer capital.