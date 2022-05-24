Traffic jams pester commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 23: Massive traffic jams in the summer capital on Monday caused immense inconvenience to commuters.
Traffic jams were witnessed on Maulana Azad Road, Residency Road, Polo View, Khayam, Dalgate, Khanyar, Munwarabad and Budshah Chowk. “It is ironical that concerned authorities have failed to regulate smooth vehicular movement. Continuous traffic jams are affecting normal life of commuters,” said Javed Ahmad, a commuter.
“Many ambulances were stranded in traffic jams at Khayam Chowk. Traffic jams can be detrimental for critical patients who are being shifted to hospitals. Srinagar is witnessing the worst traffic jams in recent years,” said Nasir Ahmad, a commuter.
“In absence of traffic regulation, it has become a nightmare for commuters to drive in city areas during peak hours,” he rued.
Commuters said traffic diversions are one of the major causes of Traffic jams in Srinagar. Traffic diversion at busy MA Road near Polo Ground poses risk of accidents. Commuters traveling from Downtown towards the city centre areas said the diversion has become accident-probe due to continuous traffic flow from Dalgate towards Lal Chowk.
Commuters said it is illogical to keep traffic lights off and one side closed at main junction at MA Road and divert traffic from turn around at Polo View.
“We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review traffic scenario in Srinagar and direct concerned authorities to take remedial measures,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.