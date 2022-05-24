Traffic jams pester commuters in Srinagar

Traffic jams were witnessed on Maulana Azad Road, Residency Road, Polo View, Khayam, Dalgate, Khanyar, Munwarabad and Budshah Chowk. “It is ironical that concerned authorities have failed to regulate smooth vehicular movement. Continuous traffic jams are affecting normal life of commuters,” said Javed Ahmad, a commuter.

“Many ambulances were stranded in traffic jams at Khayam Chowk. Traffic jams can be detrimental for critical patients who are being shifted to hospitals. Srinagar is witnessing the worst traffic jams in recent years,” said Nasir Ahmad, a commuter.