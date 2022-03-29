Traffic jams take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 29: Failure of authorities to regulate traffic is taking toll on commuters in the summer capital.
With increase in traffic flow, traffic jams have become a new norm in Srinagar. Commuters said that on Sunday, Srinagar witnessed a massive traffic flow leading to hours of traffic jams.
“Traffic jams have become new norm in Srinagar. Problem is severe in peak hours of morning and evening,” said Mohammad Imran, an office goer.
The commuters said that in absence of traffic cops at important junctions leads to traffic jams. There are important junctions along Dalgate, Rainawari, Saida Kadal, Hazratbal which are unmanned.
“The problem is compounded by unnecessary traffic diversions. Then there is issue of vendors occupying road sides. These factors slow down smooth vehicular movement,” said Adil Farooq from Saida Kadal.
The passengers said that the issue has affected operation of public transport as well. Passengers said that due to rush at Mughal gardens and Tulip Garden, cabs and other public transport vehicles ply via the Hazratbal route. They said that such diversions have made the traffic jams along the Hazratbal - Lal Chowk route worse.
Meanwhile, the commuters said that the non-functional Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) across Srinagar is another issue that adds to the traffic jams. The commuters said that the defunct traffic light system is triggering traffic jams.
“We were better off with old traffic lights. The administration had installed smart traffic lights but they are defunct. It has been a long time since the issue is unresolved. In absence of traffic cops and traffic lights, how can the traffic move smoothly,” said another commuter said.
SSP Traffic Srinagar (City), Muzaffar Ahmed Shah said that the department will put more traffic cops on the ground to address the issue.
“There are some limitations with manpower and quantum of vehicles is huge. We are going to take help from the district police in Srinagar so that more men are pressed into service for streamlining traffic. We are also working on configuration of traffic lights and hopefully, the lights will start working within a week,” the SSP added.