Traffic Police headquarters partially gutted in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 18: Traffic Police headquarters was partially gutted in overnight blaze here.
Officials said that the incident took place in wee hours. They said the fire started from upper storey of the building. Soon fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. “Prompt action prevented fire from spreading to other parts of the building,” said an official.
The officials said that many high-end equipments were housed in the building. They said that during the incident, top floor of the headquarters got damaged. All the high-end equipments in Traffic Control room were gutted.
A senior official from Traffic Police said that the incident took place at around 3 am.
“The top floor got damaged, but fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is probably short circuit but the investigation is still going on. A relevant case was registered in this regard,” said an official.