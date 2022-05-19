Traffic Police headquarters partially gutted in Srinagar

Officials said that the incident took place in wee hours. They said the fire started from upper storey of the building. Soon fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. “Prompt action prevented fire from spreading to other parts of the building,” said an official.

The officials said that many high-end equipments were housed in the building. They said that during the incident, top floor of the headquarters got damaged. All the high-end equipments in Traffic Control room were gutted.