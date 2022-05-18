Traffic Police hqrs blaze: Fire safety audit recommendations not followed, claims official

Divisional Fire Officer F&ES, Tasaduq Ahmad while talking to the media after the fire was extinguished at the Traffic Police headquarters on MA Road in city centre Lal Chowk, said, "I have myself conducted the fire audit. We had given the recommendations which have not been implemented so far. But it takes time. We have forwarded the proposal to the head office which has not been cleared so far".

Over a question on the failure of officials to install fire extinguishers at the gutted building nin today's fire Tasaduq said, "It's not just about Fire extinguishers, but the inmates should know how to operate the whole system".