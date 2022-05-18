Traffic police hqrs Srinagar partially damaged by fire

Srinagar, May 18: Traffic police headquarters Srinagar on the Moulana Azad Road Srinagar was partially damaged in a fire incident in Srinagar on early Wednesday morning.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a massive fire broke out in the top floor of Traffic Police Headquarters building at around 04:30 am.
In the incident top floor of the Headquarters was partially damaged and and all the high end equipment of Traffic Control room burnt to ashes, the official said.
The cause of fire was not known immediately while a case has been registered in this regard.