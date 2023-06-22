Traffic Police issue advisory for smooth conduct of Vitasta Festival

SSP Traffic (CITY) Muzaffar Shah in the advisory states that Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala, in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to organize the much-awaited Vitasta Festival" as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav" initiative while the authorities have issued traffic plan to ensure smooth passage to the commuters.

The festival, scheduled to take place from June 23to June 25 at SKICC Srinagar, aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of J&K. In order to avoid congestion on various routes during the function, Traffic authorities issued an advisory.