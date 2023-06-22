Traffic Police issue advisory for smooth conduct of Vitasta Festival

Srinagar, June 22: Traffic Police today issued advisory for smooth conduct of Vitasta Festival at SKICC here from June 23 to 25.
SSP Traffic (CITY) Muzaffar Shah in the advisory states that Director of the North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala, in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, is all set to organize the much-awaited Vitasta Festival" as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav" initiative while the authorities have issued traffic plan to ensure smooth passage to the commuters.
The festival, scheduled to take place from June 23to June 25 at SKICC Srinagar, aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of J&K. In order to avoid congestion on various routes during the function, Traffic authorities issued an advisory.
The advisory states that on June 23, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, traffic movement on Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat up to Kralsangri will be restricted. “Motorists planning to travel towards Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan are advised to utilize the alternate road via Dalgate, Rainawari, and Hazratbal, instead of using the Boulevard Road axis. Traffic assistance points will be set up at strategic locations, including Badyari, Nehru Park, Gupkar, Kralsangri, and Nishat, to facilitate smooth movement for those heading towards Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan,” it reads.
“Similarly individuals intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat, and other adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are urged to take the Foreshore-Hazratbal route instead of using the Nishat-Boulevard Road axis. Traffic assistance points will be established at Shalimar, Nishat, Kralsangri, Habbak Crossing, Duck Park, and Habak Crossing to ensure a hassle-free journey towards Lal Chowk.”
The advisory states that visitors coming from Nehru Park are advised to use the Gagribal-Buchwara road and exit via Dalgate. Additionally, a one-way route will be implemented from the UNO office, CD Hospital, up to Nehru Park.
Likewise, motorists hailing from Gulab Bagh, Zakura, Naseembagh, Habbak, and nearby areas are requested to take the Habak-Dargah-Khanyar route in order to reach Lal Chowk instead of utilizing the Foreshore Road. It is strongly advised to park vehicles only in designated parking areas and refrain from parking on the roadside, as improper parking may result in vehicle towing.”
“In case of emergencies, the shortest route will be permitted. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Traffic Police Control Room at No. 103 for any assistance required. Moreover, “authorities apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge all residents and visitors to cooperate with the traffic advisory to ensure a successful and enjoyable Vitasta Festival while maintaining a smooth traffic flow throughout the event,” the advisory reads.