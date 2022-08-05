Traffic Police issues diversion plan in view of inauguration of renovated Bakhshi Stadium

Srinagar Aug 5: Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic diversion plan for motorists in view of inauguration of the renovated Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar.
A Traffic Police official said a large gathering is expected to attend the inauguration and watch the introductory match.
In order to avoid inconvenience to the general public and for the convenience of the people attending, the following diversions shall be implemented on 05/08/2022 from 1130 hrs till 2000 hrs, he said.
The diversion plan: Vehicles coming from Rajbagh towards Bakshi stadium will be diverted near Lal Mandi Crossing, Jawahar Nagar Crossing, LD Hospital crossing & at Town Square Wazir Bagh towards Rambagh
Motorists intending to come towards LD or Rajbagh from Jahangir chowk and Rambagh have been requested to use MA Road - Rajbagh or Rambagh - Jawahar Nagar via flood channel Bund route as diversion will be in place at Haft chinar & lqbal Park.
Motorists have been requested to use the flyover for going from Rambagh towards Jehangir chowk or vice versa & avoid travelling on the Magarmal bagh -lqbal park road.