Traffic Police issues diversion plan in view of inauguration of renovated Bakhshi Stadium

Motorists intending to come towards LD or Rajbagh from Jahangir chowk and Rambagh have been requested to use MA Road - Rajbagh or Rambagh - Jawahar Nagar via flood channel Bund route as diversion will be in place at Haft chinar & lqbal Park.

Motorists have been requested to use the flyover for going from Rambagh towards Jehangir chowk or vice versa & avoid travelling on the Magarmal bagh -lqbal park road.