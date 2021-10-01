Srinagar

Traffic police launches drive against two wheelers

Traffic police launches drive against two wheelers
Representational Pic
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Oct 1: Traffic Police Srinagar has launched a drive against two wheelers for non-use of helmets.

“The drive was intensified after the death of two young children at Nowgam when an oil tanker hit them, and got killed on spot. Both the children were without helmets. Use of helmet might have saved them. Several motorcycles / Scooties were seized under Motor Vehicle Act.

“Traffic Police City Srinagar requests people to ensure that they leave the homes with proper documents, make habit to wear crash helmets and follow traffic rules for their own safety,” the statement added.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com