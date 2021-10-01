Traffic police launches drive against two wheelers

“The drive was intensified after the death of two young children at Nowgam when an oil tanker hit them, and got killed on spot. Both the children were without helmets. Use of helmet might have saved them. Several motorcycles / Scooties were seized under Motor Vehicle Act.

“Traffic Police City Srinagar requests people to ensure that they leave the homes with proper documents, make habit to wear crash helmets and follow traffic rules for their own safety,” the statement added.