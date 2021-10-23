Traffic Restrictions On Boulevard-Gupkar Roads | ‘Candidates with exam admit cards will be allowed to move’

Srinagar, Oct 22: Authorities today said that candidates with admit cards for Combined Services Competitive Examination (CSCE)will be allowed to move on Boulevard and Gupkar roads from October 23 to 25.
To mention that the Traffic department on Thursday said that said that Boulevard Road Srinagar from Badyari to Nishat and Gupkar Road will remain closed for general traffic in connection with visit of VVIP from October 23to 25
“In continuation of the Traffic Advisory with regard to closure of Boulevard Road from Badyari to Nishat and
Gupkar Road from 23rd to 25th October-2021, candidates with admit card for the combined competitive services examination-2021 shall be allowed to move on Boulevard-Nishat and Gupkar Road to reach their examination centers,” the Traffic Police City Srinagar said in a statement.