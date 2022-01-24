Tragedy averted after scrap catches fire at JLNM Hospital Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 24: A major tragedy was averted at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Monday afternoon as a fire incident was prevented from turning into a major conflagration, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that heaps of scrap in the vicinity of a 1000 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at JLNM hospital caught fire thereby putting the plant at risk.
The fire also created panic among the attendants at the hospital, sources said.
They said that the timely action by the firemen averted the tragedy and there was no loss of property or injury to anyoneduring the incident.