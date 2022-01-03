Training on RTPCR testing starts at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 3: In view of the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country and the threat posed by the new variant ‘Omicron’, the Divisional Administration Kashmir has started a hands-on training regarding RTPCR testing in the Post Graduate Department of Microbiology, GMC Srinagar.
The training has been started on the directions of Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole.
These trainings have been started in the VDRL lab and Covid lab of Department of Microbiology, GMC Srinagar and will help the Divisional Administration to use services of highly qualified human resources in the division, in case any eventuality arises out of Covid-19 infection.
The training will last for one month and has been divided into four batches. Each batch of the human resource will be trained for one week initially.
Incharge, Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir, Tahir Ahmad Magray said that these trainings are an important tool in the hands of the Divisional Administration in the fight against this dreadful disease.
He also appealed to the general public to follow CAB strictly wherever they go and get their eligible children in the age group of 15 years to 17 years vaccinated which is an important preventive health measure in the hands of the common people.