Training programme on Biodiversity Conservation held

Srinagar, Aug 20: The J&K Biodiversity Council in collaboration with J&K Forest Department today organised a training programme on Biodiversity Conservation’ for Master Trainers at Forest Complex Sheikhbagh, here.
The master trainers of Department of Rural Development Department, Urban Local Bodies and other officials participated for training on role and functions of Biodiversity Management Committees, and other important aspects of Biodiversity Act/ Rules. Around 50 participants belonging to Department of Rural Development, Agriculture, Fisheries, WUCMA, Urban Local Bodies, Wildlife and Department of Forest participated in the training programme.
During the programme, PCCF (HoFF) J&K/Chairman, J&K Biodiversity Council Dr. Mohit Gera gave a detailed account of activities of council to ensure Biodiversity Conservation in Jammu & Kashmir and its sustainable utilization. He also highlighted the role of BMCs in Biodiversity Conservation and need to make them aware of their role and responsibilities.
He impressed the participants to familiarize themselves with the Biodiversity Conservation issues, and functioning of BMC, so that they can play the role of master trainers to train the large number of trainers including from Forest Department for training of BMC members.
Dr Mohit Gera also spoke about the likely impacts of climate change on the Biodiversity of Jammu & Kashmir and the steps required to protect all life forms and create resilience in the ecosystem. He also impressed to create a massive awareness at the grassroots level with respect to Biodiversity where BMC need to play a key role.