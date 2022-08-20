Training programme on Biodiversity Conservation held

The master trainers of Department of Rural Development Department, Urban Local Bodies and other officials participated for training on role and functions of Biodiversity Management Committees, and other important aspects of Biodiversity Act/ Rules. Around 50 participants belonging to Department of Rural Development, Agriculture, Fisheries, WUCMA, Urban Local Bodies, Wildlife and Department of Forest participated in the training programme.

During the programme, PCCF (HoFF) J&K/Chairman, J&K Biodiversity Council Dr. Mohit Gera gave a detailed account of activities of council to ensure Biodiversity Conservation in Jammu & Kashmir and its sustainable utilization. He also highlighted the role of BMCs in Biodiversity Conservation and need to make them aware of their role and responsibilities.