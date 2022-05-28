Training programme on Civil Courts Act, Court Fees Act, Suits Valuation Act held

Srinagar, May 28: A special training programme on “Civil Courts Act, Court Fees Act, and Suits Valuation Act inclusive of Computation techniques, payment modes and effects of non-payment and deficiency” was organised at Judicial Academy Complex, Mominabad,here for Civil Judges (Senior and Junior division) of Kashmir province.
The event was held under the vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy, directions of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman besides guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, members of Governing Committee for Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy
The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh while Justice Hakim Imtiyaz Hussain, Former Judge, High Court of J&K was the resource person in the programme.
In his inaugural address, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur highlighted the significance of holding the training programme on the subject topics in view of its extensive use and application in the working of Civil Courts. He emphasised the paramount importance of procedural and substantive laws in the process of administration of justice and also advised the participants to derive utmost benefits from the rich knowledge imparted during training programmes in order to clarify any hovering doubts on the practical usage of the law during Court proceedings.