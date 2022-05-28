Training programme on Civil Courts Act, Court Fees Act, Suits Valuation Act held

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh while Justice Hakim Imtiyaz Hussain, Former Judge, High Court of J&K was the resource person in the programme.

In his inaugural address, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur highlighted the significance of holding the training programme on the subject topics in view of its extensive use and application in the working of Civil Courts. He emphasised the paramount importance of procedural and substantive laws in the process of administration of justice and also advised the participants to derive utmost benefits from the rich knowledge imparted during training programmes in order to clarify any hovering doubts on the practical usage of the law during Court proceedings.