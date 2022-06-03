Training programme on Yoga concludes at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, June 3: A five-day Yoga training programme concluded at Amar Singh College, here.
The programme was organised by Department of Physical Education & Sports in collaboration with NSS units of Amar Singh College under the theme “International Day of Yoga”. The function was attended by Principal, Amar Singh College, Srinagar, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Convener Sports Committee & Secretary Sports, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Tariq Ahmad Ashai, NSS Officer, Prof ArshadMasoodi, Members of Sports Committee, Faculty members and MsRavinderKour (Physical Director).
Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather highlighted the importance of Yoga and its importance in the development of personality of students. On the occasion convener Sports Committee & Secretary Sports, Cluster University Srinagar threw light on the goals of the programme. More than 60 students from different semester/streams had registered for the event.