Trial run of luxury boat underway in Jhelum river

Srinagar July 15: Much to the delight of tourists as well as locals, the trial run of the much anticipated water transport in river Jhelum is currently underway in Srinagar even as actual operations remain uncertain owing to dearth of motorboats.

Various Jammu and Kashmir dispensations have in the past talked of resuming water transport in river Jhelum, which has been the major source of transportation in the valley during the days of the yore. However, such promises have fallen flat for unknown reasons.

The latest endeavor is part of the government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme funded under the Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) aimed at integrated theme based infrastructure development of tourist sites including river Jhelum in Kashmir.