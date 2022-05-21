Tributes paid to Dr Muneer Masoodi at GB Pant Hospital

The condolence meet was attended by HOD Pediatrics, GMC Srinagar Prof. Dr Muzaffar Jan, Prof Dr Khurshid Wani other faculty members, resident doctors besides staff members of the Hospital.

HOD Pediatrics, Prof Dr Muzaffar Jan while expressing grief and sorrow said that Dr Masoodi's death is great loss to medical fraternity and it has created a great void in the medical field which is very difficult to fill. While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the doctors and staff members paid rich tributes to the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathy with bereaved family.