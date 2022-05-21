Tributes paid to Dr Muneer Masoodi at GB Pant Hospital

Srinagar, May 20: A condolence meeting was held at GB Pant Hospital here on demise of Prof. (Dr) Muneer Ahmad Masoodi, who passed away after a brief illness here on Thursday.
The condolence meet was attended by HOD Pediatrics, GMC Srinagar Prof. Dr Muzaffar Jan, Prof Dr Khurshid Wani other faculty members, resident doctors besides staff members of the Hospital.
HOD Pediatrics, Prof Dr Muzaffar Jan while expressing grief and sorrow said that Dr Masoodi's death is great loss to medical fraternity and it has created a great void in the medical field which is very difficult to fill. While praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, the doctors and staff members paid rich tributes to the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathy with bereaved family.
“He was a passionate professional besides a noted academician and worked very hard during his tenure as Medical Superintendent G B Pant for the upliftment and up gradation of hospital infrastructure for the betterment of services and patient,” he said.
A medical luminary, Dr Masoodi served as Head of Social and Preventive Medicine Department GMC Srinagar, Medical Superintendent GB Pant Children Hospital and Bone and Joint Hospitals.He also served as Academic Registrar and head of the department Social and Preventive Medicine till recently at GMC Anantnag.