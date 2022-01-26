Tricolour unfurled atop Ghanta Ghar after 30 years

Srinagar, Jan 26: For the first time after 30 years, Tricolour was unfurled atop the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in city-centre Lal Chowk amid tight security.
To commemorate Republic Day, an NGO organised flag-hoisting ceremony at Lal Chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The flag at Lal Chowk was hoisted by Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah and socio-political activist Sahil Bashir Bhat amid security.
It was in 1992 that senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk at the peak of militancy in Kashmir.
‘’Since Independence, we have only seen Pakistani flags hoisted here by Pakistani sponsored elements who wanted to disrupt the peace in Kashmir,” activist Sahil Bashir said.
“Since the abrogation of Article 370, we can see a lot of changes on the ground. The people were asking what Naya Kashmir means? Today hoisting the national flag on top of the clock tower is what Naya Kashmir stands for,” he said. “This is what the people of Jammu and Kashmir want. We don’t want any Pakistani flags, we want peace and development,” he added.
“Since India’s Independence, this was the only place which did not have the tricolour. I decided to do this, and we have done it,” Advocate Sajid Yousuf said. “A lot of people tried it earlier, but we were the only one successful. As an Indian, we have unfurled the flag here and it has given us happiness.’’
On this occasion, a martial art event was held and students from various districts were brought to witness unfurling of the flag. Previously, the location has witnessed imposition of Section 144 on January 26.