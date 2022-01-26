Tricolour unfurled atop Ghanta Ghar after 30 years

To commemorate Republic Day, an NGO organised flag-hoisting ceremony at Lal Chowk on Wednesday afternoon. The flag at Lal Chowk was hoisted by Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah and socio-political activist Sahil Bashir Bhat amid security.

It was in 1992 that senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi had hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk at the peak of militancy in Kashmir.