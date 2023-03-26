Tulip Garden mesmerises visitors

Tulip Garden, opened on March 19 for travellers to admire the beautiful flowers. Located between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills in the summer capital, the garden has over 15 lakh tulips of various colours and hues. Besides a scenic display of tulips, the garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, has other spring flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, mascari and cyclamens.

On March 20, 10514 visitors that included 3601 locals, 6898 nationals and 15 international travelers visited the garden. On March 21, 11874 tourists visited the garden that included 11874 locals, 9204 nationals and 15 foreigners, On March 22, 22826 visitors visited the garden that included 1304 locals, 12204 nationals and 76 foreigners.