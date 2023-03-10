Tulip Garden to be thrown open for visitors from March 19

Srinagar, Mar 10: Asia’s largest Tulip garden, located on the foothills of Zabarwan hills here, is all set to welcome visitors from March 19.
The garden, situated at an altitude of 5,600 feet, will showcase over 16 lakh tulips of different varieties, along with hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus, the officials said.
A grand opening ceremony is supposed to take place on March 19 with Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather having requested the visitors to book their tickets online in advance.
“The garden saw an estimated 3,60,000 people making their way to the garden”, said an official adding the department is hopeful of crossing that record this year around.
Speaking about the arrangements made for visitors, Rather as per local news agency GNS highlighted the cleanliness and maintenance of the garden, along with other public utility services such as drinking water and rain shelters.
Rather urged visitors to avoid carrying and throwing plastic inside the garden, and to refrain from carrying any eatables with them.
“The Tulip Garden has earned worldwide recognition and was honoured as the world's second-best garden in 2015”, he said adding “this is your own Garden, we welcome and invite you with open arms and with a big heart, but please have courtesy while you enjoy the beauty of the garden.
“A grand opening ceremony will be taking place on March 19 (2023) and those intending to visit should book their tickets online in advance”, he said.
Several other officials expressed their excitement over the opening of the picturesque garden and expected it will further boost the tourism industry in the Valley.
“With the Tulip Garden opening its doors a week later, the visitors will have a chance to witness the breathtaking beauty of the flowers and the stunning landscape that surrounds them,” an official said.
“The Tulip Garden in Srinagar is a most sought after destination for tourists and locals alike, and with proper precautions in place, visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden while ensuring its preservation for future generations” another official said.