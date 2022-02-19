Tulip Garden to be thrown open from March 20 onwards

Srinagar, Feb 19: Commissioner Secretary, Parks Gardens and Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz on Saturday said that Tulip Garden here will be thrown open from March 20 onwards for public.
Talking to local news agency KNS, he said that keeping in view the pleasant climate this year, the garden will be opened from March 20 onwards.
He said that like previous year, 15 lakh Tulips will bloom which had set a record of about 2 lakh tourists visiting the garden last year.
“Department is fully prepared this year and new projects are being started for beautification and maintenance of new gardens and parks in the Kashmir valley,” he added.
He informed that 100 kanals of land has been identified in Sonamarg for setting up a Tulip Garden there and a rose garden would be developed at Pahalgam which will attract more tourists.
He further said that the department has taken over such parks which were earlier handled by J&K Bank like Iqbal park and Badamwari.