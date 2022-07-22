Two arrested after Srinagar man's mysterious death

During inquest it came to fore that the deceased was mentally and physically harrassed by the two accused on account of some financial dealings between the deceased and the two, an official said.

The accused had locked the residential house of the deceased situated at weir area Chatabal on account of some debt that he owed them, on 5th of July 2022, the date when the deceased went missing. The house and lock has been opened as soon information was recieved by Safakadal Police station.

On the basis of available oral and technical evidences, the inquest proceedings were converted into a formal case under FIR NO. 137/2022 under sections 306,452,427 and 506 of IPC police station Safakadal, an official said.