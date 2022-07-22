Two arrested after Srinagar man's mysterious death

Srinagar, July 22: Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the death of a man from Srinagar's Chattabal area whose body was recovered from Jhelum on Tuesday two weeks after he went missing.
"Two accused namely Ashiq Wani of Chatabal, Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Mewafarosh of Sarnal Anantnag arrested in Shamim Ali death case of Chhatabal, Srinagar. In this case dead body of a person was found two weeks after he went missing, " a police spokesman said.
Inquest proceedings under section 174 of CRPC were initiated in PS Sangam even as the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a team of doctors and after medico legal formalities the dead body of the deceased was handed over to NOK’s for last rites, news agency GNS reported.
During inquest it came to fore that the deceased was mentally and physically harrassed by the two accused on account of some financial dealings between the deceased and the two, an official said.
The accused had locked the residential house of the deceased situated at weir area Chatabal on account of some debt that he owed them, on 5th of July 2022, the date when the deceased went missing. The house and lock has been opened as soon information was recieved by Safakadal Police station.
On the basis of available oral and technical evidences, the inquest proceedings were converted into a formal case under FIR NO. 137/2022 under sections 306,452,427 and 506 of IPC police station Safakadal, an official said.
An SIT headed by SDPO MR Gunj, Mohd Farooq Bhat JKPS has been formed for in-depth investigation in this case, he said.
The Post mortem report, some FSL reports are awaited and other sections like murder, destruction of evidence and other relevant sections will be added to the case based on the findings of the Post mortem report, added the official.