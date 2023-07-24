Two arrested for brutally killing stray dog near Badamwari in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, two individuals have been arrested for brutally killing a stray dog near Badamwari in Rainawari locality of Srinagar, police said today.
A police official said that an FIR (First Information Report) under IPC Section 429 and Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act has been registered at the Rainawari Police Station.
The accused have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Rehmaniya colony in Lal Bazar, and Adnan Shah, hailing from Hawal Badamwari.