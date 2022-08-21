Srinagar
Two civilians injured in grenade blast in Nishat Srinagar
"A couple of civilians received minor injuries, all were given first aid and all have been discharged from hospital. Case registered to nab the culprit(s)," a police spokesman said.
Srinagar Aug 21: Two civilians received minor splinter injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Nishat area of Srinagar on Sunday evening, police said.
"There was an incident of grenade throwing in nishat area by terrorists, causing a low intensity blast. A couple of civilians received minor injuries, all were given first aid and all have been discharged from hospital. Case registered to nab the culprit(s)," a police spokesman said.