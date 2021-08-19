Two cops, civilian injured in grenade attack in downtown Srinagar

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that in the explosion, two cops identified as Javeed Ahmad Bhat and Abdul Majeed Bhat besides a civilian Fayaz Ahmad Matoo of Khwaja Bazar Srinagar sustained injuries.

The trio has been shifted to SMHS Hospital where they are said to be stable also confirmed by the Medical Superintendent there.

In the meantime, the area was cordoned off by the security forces to nab the attackers, an official said.