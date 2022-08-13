Two cops injured in Shalteng road mishap, one critical

Srinagar, Aug 13: Two policeman were injured in a road mishap in Shalteng area of Srinagar on Saturday, reports said here.
Head Constable Ishfaq Ahmad and Constable Ghulam Murtaza were injured when they tried to stop a scooty during Naka checking at Shalteng, however, the scooty rider lost control and hit the cops, news agency KNO reported.
The injured cops were rushed to JVC Hospital for treatment, however, CT Ghulam Murtaza was shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment, where his condition is said to be critical.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident.