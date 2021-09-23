Two dead, another injured in tanker-motorcycle head-on collision in Nowgam

Srinagar, Sep 23: Two persons were killed while another injured after an oil tanker collided with a motorcycle head on near Nowgam Chowk on Thursday afternoon.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Yasir Aziz Dar, 25, son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Awantipora and Kamiyah Showkat, daughter of Showkat Ahmad Khan of Pulwama two persons died on the spot in the accident.
A third person identified as Shoaib Tanveer son of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama was shifted to SMHS hospital in an injured condition for treatment.