Two dead, another injured in tanker-motorcycle head-on collision in Nowgam

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Yasir Aziz Dar, 25, son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Awantipora and Kamiyah Showkat, daughter of Showkat Ahmad Khan of Pulwama two persons died on the spot in the accident.

A third person identified as Shoaib Tanveer son of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama was shifted to SMHS hospital in an injured condition for treatment.