Two involved in Jawahar Nagar stabbing held: police

A police spokesperson on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "During the investigation of FIR no. 45/2023 at Rajbagh PS, two accused individuals, namely Umer Fayaz Sheikh, son of Fayaz Sheikh of Ikhrajpora, and Imran Mushtaq Wani, son of Mushtaq Wani of Jawahar Nagar, were arrested for stabbing a youth in Jawahar Nagar on 14.10.2023."

The police has also recovered the weapon used in the offense.