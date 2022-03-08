Two Khanyar residents involved in Amira Kadal grenade blast arrested: police

A police spokesman identified the first accused as Mohd Bariq son of Md Shafi Magrey of Koolipora, Khanyar whose interrogation led to arrest to second accused namely Fazil Nabi Sofi son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi also from Koolipora, Khanyar. The two wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by SIT of police set up to investigate the attack that took place at around 4:20 PM on Sunday.

"It further came out that these two accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists in kashmir valley, " police said.

"The plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine works.