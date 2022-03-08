Two Khanyar residents involved in Amira Kadal grenade blast arrested: police

Srinagar Mar 8: Police on Tuesday arrested two men from Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar allegedly involved in Sunday's grenade attack on security forces Amira Kadal area of the city in which two civilians were killed and several injured.
A police spokesman identified the first accused as Mohd Bariq son of Md Shafi Magrey of Koolipora, Khanyar whose interrogation led to arrest to second accused namely Fazil Nabi Sofi son of Ghulam Nabi Sofi also from Koolipora, Khanyar. The two wheeler used in this grenade attack was also seized by SIT of police set up to investigate the attack that took place at around 4:20 PM on Sunday.
"It further came out that these two accused had committed the terrorist act on the directions of active terrorists in kashmir valley, " police said.
"The plan was to attack the parked security vehicle but due to grenade throwing from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area where many road-side vendors and buyers were busy in routine works.
Further, it was also found that this particular area was chosen due to the omnipresent chaos and turbulent traffic in this stretch of area due to unorganised vendors and stalls on the road, " it added.
Initially a case under FIR number 18/2022 under section 307 of IPC, sections 7/27 of Indian arms act, sections 16,23 of Unlawful activities prevention Act was registered at Shaheed gunj Police station.
Later, section 302 of IPC and sections 3,4 of explosive substances act were added to this case.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, formed a SIT headed by Lakshay Sharma, SP South and consisting of shabir Ahmed SDPO Kothibagh, Fayaz Hussain SDPO Shaheed gunj, Faizan Ali DySP/PC, Anzar Shah DySP(Probationer), Gowhar Hussain SHO Shaheed Gunj and Taseer Ahmed Inspector/PC as members.
As per police, the SIT employed modern means of investigation and based on the technical evidences like minute frame by frame analysis of the CCTV footages of scene of crime, footages of CCTVs in the whole of Srinagar city, Cell Tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and by examination of some eye witnesses.
"Based on these, SIT was able to identify two accused who came on a two wheeler without number-plate to commit this crime and fled on the same vehicle after committing the terrorist act. During the intense analysis of the CCTV trail in srinagar city, the route adopted by both accused was located back to one neighbourhood in Khanyar area, " police said of the two accused.