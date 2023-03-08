Two killed after hit by ambulance in Srinagar 

Srinagar, Mar 08: Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance near Children's hospital in Bemina area of Srinagar early Wednesday morning.

An official told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that two persons identified as Ali Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Hadipora, Rafiabad were critically injured after they were hit by a speeding ambulance near children's hospital Bemina in wee hours on Wednesday.