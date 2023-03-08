Two killed after hit by ambulance in Srinagar 

Srinagar, Mar 08: Two persons were killed after being hit by an ambulance near Children's hospital in Bemina area of Srinagar early Wednesday morning.
An official told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that two persons identified as Ali Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nowpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan, a resident of Hadipora, Rafiabad were critically injured after they were hit by a speeding ambulance near children's hospital Bemina in wee hours on Wednesday.
Both the injured were shifted to JVC hospital for treatment, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.
The driver of the ambulance has been arrested, while the vehicle was seized under relevant sections of law and further investigation of the incident is going on, he added.