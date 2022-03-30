Two militants killed in encounter in Srinagar's Rainawari: police

Srinagar Mar 30: A journalist-turned-militant was among two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.
"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist &was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 &was categorised 'C' in our list. 02 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes, " a police spokesman said.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 2nd killed #terrorist has been #identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist. Further details shall follow, " he added.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security fkrver cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.