Srinagar

Two militants killed in encounter in Srinagar's Rainawari: police

The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security fkrver cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
A journalist-turned-militant was among two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 30: A journalist-turned-militant was among two militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

"#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist &was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 &was categorised 'C' in our list. 02 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes, " a police spokesman said.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 2nd killed #terrorist has been #identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist. Further details shall follow, " he added.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security fkrver cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

