Two siblings murder father, dump body in Dal lake: police

The body of the victim identified as 62-year-old Khurshid Ahmad Tota son of Ghulam Nabi Tota, was recovered from the Dal near Akhoon mohalla Foreshore road on April 7.

A police team from Police station Nigeen fished out the body from the said spot and shifted it to the hospital for medico- legal formalities even as investigation under section 174 Crpc were initiated.

As per a Police spokesman, preliminary medical report revealed marks on the neck of the deceased and it came into fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal lake.