Two siblings murder father, dump body in Dal lake: police

Srinagar April 9: Police on Saturday arrested two men from Elahi Bagh Soura area of Srinagar over the alleged murder of their father whose body was found in Dal lake two days ago.
The body of the victim identified as 62-year-old Khurshid Ahmad Tota son of Ghulam Nabi Tota, was recovered from the Dal near Akhoon mohalla Foreshore road on April 7.
A police team from Police station Nigeen fished out the body from the said spot and shifted it to the hospital for medico- legal formalities even as investigation under section 174 Crpc were initiated.
As per a Police spokesman, preliminary medical report revealed marks on the neck of the deceased and it came into fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal lake.
Accordingly case FIR No:-34/2022 u/s 302 , 120 B IPC , 201 IPC was registered in Police station Nigeen and investigation was taken up.
Police said that through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses , CCTVs and technical analysis it came into fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation, and the body was kept at at home for a day.
As per police, on the evening of 6th April, after proper planning, they shifted the body in a car and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal the crime.
The two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle siezed while further investigation and arrests will follow.