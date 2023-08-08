Two youth held for passing lewd comments on girls in Srinagar: police

Srinagar, Aug 08: Police in Kashmir capital Srinagar have held two youth for allegedly passing lewd comments on girls, officials said today.
A police official said that two “eve-teasers”, identified as Saif Ullah S/o Shameem Khushu & Rakib Hafiz S/o Ajaz Hafiz, both residents of Natipora were detained after “some girls” complained against them.
“…they were detained/bound down under sections of CrPC,” said the official, adding that their vehicle was also seized.
“Some girls anonymously reported them passing lewd comments travelling in this car on Bemina-Batmaloo road,” added the official.