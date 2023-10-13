Ujjwala Committee meeting held for release of PMUY connections in Srinagar

At the outset, the DC was given a comprehensive overview of the current PMUY application seeding process along with the robust checks and balances, rigorous deduplication measures implemented to prevent the issuance of multiple connections to the same applicant/Household.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner/Chairman District Ujjwala Committee asked the OMCs to release the connections based on the prescribed guidelines. He also stressed that the District Ujjwala Committee(DUC) will periodically review the process and examine sample cleared KYCs on a random basis whenever deemed necessary.

The DC also asked for assessing the status of pending applications and their disposal within the district at regular intervals to ensure all eligible beneficiaries of Srinagar District are covered under the scheme.