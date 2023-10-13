Ujjwala Committee meeting held for release of PMUY connections in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 13: A meeting of District Ujjwala Committee (DUC) for release of PMUY connections for uncovered families was today held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to assess the status of PMUY applications and dissemination of scheme details.
At the outset, the DC was given a comprehensive overview of the current PMUY application seeding process along with the robust checks and balances, rigorous deduplication measures implemented to prevent the issuance of multiple connections to the same applicant/Household.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner/Chairman District Ujjwala Committee asked the OMCs to release the connections based on the prescribed guidelines. He also stressed that the District Ujjwala Committee(DUC) will periodically review the process and examine sample cleared KYCs on a random basis whenever deemed necessary.
The DC also asked for assessing the status of pending applications and their disposal within the district at regular intervals to ensure all eligible beneficiaries of Srinagar District are covered under the scheme.
The DC also emphasised on publicising the benefits of the Ujjwala scheme at all ration stores, LPG sale counters and in local print and electronic Media for the awareness of the target population.
During the meeting, it was giving out that as many as 97000 connections have been provided in Srinagar District under Ujjwala scheme.
Pertinent to mention that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) in May 2016 with an aim to provide free LPG connections to low-income families across the country . This flagship program was to supply rural and poor homes with clean cooking fuel, primarily LPG under Ujjwalla 2.0, an adult woman belonging to a poor household and not having LPG connection in her household, will be eligible.