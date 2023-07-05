Srinagar
Umar Colony residents crave for augmenting drinking water supply
Srinagar, July 5: Residents of Umar Colony B (Lanker Lane) here have complained of drinking water shortage in the area.
A delegation from the area led by Irfan Ali said despite requests, authorities have failed to augment water supply in the area.
“Only one inch of pipeline is feeding around 40 houses. The pipeline was laid decades ago for five houses and now cannot cater to the demand of 40 households. We have been moving from pillar to post but authorities have failed to augment water supply. We are suffering in the absence of regular water supply,” residents said.
“Though a pipeline was laid but it was yet to be connected with our old pipeline. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer Jal Shakti to look into the matter,” they said.