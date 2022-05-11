Unauthorised absence from official work in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 11: In order to ensure punctuality in Government Offices, the Senior Officers of District Administration Srinagar on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today conducted surprise inspections of different offices in Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees.
The inspection teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, East and Sub Divisional Magistrate West took surprise inspection of various Government Offices across the District including ACD Office Srinagar, Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Central Veterinary Hospital Srinagar, SDA office Bemina, RD, S&LR Office Bemina, BDO Harwan Tehsil Office North, Tehsil Office Khanyar, LCMA office Miskeen Bagh, Government Higher Secondary School Rainawari, Directorate of FCS&CA, Tehsil Eidgah, Tehsil South / Recoveries, ICDS Srinagar, PWD Srinagar, Handicrafts and Handloom, Rural Development Department, District Panchayat Office, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Chief Agriculture Officer and Tehsil office South.
During the visit, the teams found 44 employees of various offices unauthorisedly absent from duties.
Taking serious note of their unauthorized absence, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered withholding salary of all 44 employees.
Further explanation was also sought from the all absentee employees.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorized absence will not be tolerated at all.
He also passed strict instructions to the concerned District heads against allowing any employee without permission. He asked them to adhere to the office timing to avoid inconvenience to the general public.