Unauthorised absence from official work in Srinagar

The inspection teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate, East and Sub Divisional Magistrate West took surprise inspection of various Government Offices across the District including ACD Office Srinagar, Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Central Veterinary Hospital Srinagar, SDA office Bemina, RD, S&LR Office Bemina, BDO Harwan Tehsil Office North, Tehsil Office Khanyar, LCMA office Miskeen Bagh, Government Higher Secondary School Rainawari, Directorate of FCS&CA, Tehsil Eidgah, Tehsil South / Recoveries, ICDS Srinagar, PWD Srinagar, Handicrafts and Handloom, Rural Development Department, District Panchayat Office, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Chief Agriculture Officer and Tehsil office South.

During the visit, the teams found 44 employees of various offices unauthorisedly absent from duties.