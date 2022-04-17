Unchecked stray dog menace takes toll on Srinagarites

“Dozens of dogs roam around in our locality. SMC has been saying that they will launch a major dog sterilisation programme but so far they did nothing. Unless there is a proper mechanism to check the menace, people will continue to suffer. There are dogs roaming in the city centre and important places like health centres and markets, We are unable to let our children out given rising incidents of stray dog bites,” said Irfan Ahmed of Nowhatta locality in Downtown.

An official from the SMC said that the department is going to set up new sterilisation centers for the canine population. He said that currently, the infrastructure that is available for sterilisation is at minimum capacity.